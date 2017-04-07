New Music: Focus Ramon – Bad and Fuji (Migos Refix)

Lagos based Music producer/Mix engineer, Focus Ramon produces a mashup/remix of Migos‘s “Bad & Boujee“. He titles his version “Bad & Fuji“. “Bad & Fuji” includes vocal samples from Olamide‘s “Pepper Dem Gang“, Falz‘ “Wehdone Sir“, Wande Coal‘s “U Bad” and Danfo Drivers‘ “Kpologo“. Listen and Download below: Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

