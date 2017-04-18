New Music: Portah – Ikebe

Newly signed BNYC Entertainment act, Michael Johnson Oluwadamilare also known as Portah releases his first official single under his newly record label. The latest hit is titled “Ikebe” and is produced by himself. Listen and Download below: Download

