New Music: Portah – Ikebe
Newly signed BNYC Entertainment act, Michael Johnson Oluwadamilare also known as Portah releases his first official single under his newly record label. The latest hit is titled “Ikebe” and is produced by himself. Listen and Download below: Download
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG