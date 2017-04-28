New Music: Seth – Decale

Papertrail Records’ Seth drops his second single “Decale”; after his chart-topping “Kilofe” which became an instant radio hit on release. The fast rising act aided by producer Tdour creates an attention-demanding fusion of afro-pop and coupe-decale music to create an high-octane banger titled “Decale”. The track is sure to ignite a fire on dance-floors and […]

