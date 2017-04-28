New Music: Seth – Decale
Papertrail Records’ Seth drops his second single “Decale”; after his chart-topping “Kilofe” which became an instant radio hit on release. The fast rising act aided by producer Tdour creates an attention-demanding fusion of afro-pop and coupe-decale music to create an high-octane banger titled “Decale”. The track is sure to ignite a fire on dance-floors and […]
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!