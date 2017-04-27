New Music: Swazzi feat. Cabo Snoop – Skolo (Remix)

Thugluvin Records act, Swazzi is out with the remix of his hit single “Skolo” featuring the Legendary Cabo Snoop from Angola. ‘Skolo‘ is produced by DJ Coublon with sweet strings by Fiokee and Mastered by Swaps. The visual is scheduled to drop in a few days. Listen and Download below Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

