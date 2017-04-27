New Music Swazzi – ‘Skolo’ [Remix] Ft. Cabo Snoop – Pulse Nigeria
|
New Music Swazzi – 'Skolo' [Remix] Ft. Cabo Snoop
Pulse Nigeria
The pair brought a unique type of vibe on the track which has the ability to capture the hearts of fans all over Africa. Published: 4 minutes ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail · Swazzi featured Cabo Snoop in the remix of his …
MUSIC: Swazzi ft. Cabo Snoop – Skolo Remix (Prod. Dj Coublon)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!