New Music: Tiwa Savage – All Over

Queen of the Supreme Mavin Dynasty and latest member of the Roc Nation family, Tiwa Savage returns with new tune titled “All Over”, produced by Mavin’s in-house music producer Baby Fresh. Listen and Download below: Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

