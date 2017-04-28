New Music Video: Boybreed, Xbusta, HD – Bad [Official Video]
From the stables of Bovibes Entertainment and Dream Empire Music presents “BAD” a fusion of Dancehall & Hiphop influence. Boybreed of Bovibes Entertainment team up with HD of Dream Empire Music and FiveStar Music Signed act, Xbusta to cook this “BAD” club Banger!! Which was produced by the super talented UK based producer, Omeiza. The […]
