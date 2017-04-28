New Music Video: Boybreed, Xbusta, HD – Bad [Official Video]

From the stables of Bovibes Entertainment and Dream Empire Music presents “BAD” a fusion of Dancehall & Hiphop influence. Boybreed of Bovibes Entertainment team up with HD of Dream Empire Music and FiveStar Music Signed act, Xbusta to cook this “BAD” club Banger!! Which was produced by the super talented UK based producer, Omeiza. The […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

