New Music + Video: Didi feat. DJ Kaywise – Why You No Go Dance

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

SweetMuzik Records act, Didi drops his much anticipated single titled “Why You No Go Dance” ft. DJ Kaywise after the success of his previous song with DMW’S Mayorkun. The jam was produced by Emmy Ace, and the video was shot by the fast rising Director K in Lagos. Listen to “Why You No Go Dance” […]

