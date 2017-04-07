New Music + Video: Didi feat. DJ Kaywise – Why You No Go Dance
SweetMuzik Records act, Didi drops his much anticipated single titled “Why You No Go Dance” ft. DJ Kaywise after the success of his previous song with DMW’S Mayorkun. The jam was produced by Emmy Ace, and the video was shot by the fast rising Director K in Lagos. Listen to “Why You No Go Dance” […]
