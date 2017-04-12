New Music: VJ Adams feat. Koker – Seun Rere
Less than a year after the release of the acclaimed ‘Pursuit of Happiness‘ EP, Superstar broadcaster, entrepreneur and entertainer VJ Adams is set follow up with the ‘Perception‘ album. Scheduled for release later in the year, VJ Adams teases the full length project with a new single titled ‘Seun Rere‘ featuring Chocolate City‘s Koker. Listen […]
