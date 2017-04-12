Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: VJ Adams feat. Koker – Seun Rere

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Less than a year after the release of the acclaimed ‘Pursuit of Happiness‘ EP, Superstar broadcaster, entrepreneur and entertainer VJ Adams is set follow up with the ‘Perception‘ album. Scheduled for release later in the year, VJ Adams teases the full length project with a new single titled ‘Seun Rere‘ featuring Chocolate City‘s Koker. Listen […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

