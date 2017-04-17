New Music Wizkid – ‘Ghetto Youth’ (Freestyle) – Pulse Nigeria
|
360Nobs.com
|
New Music Wizkid – 'Ghetto Youth' (Freestyle)
Pulse Nigeria
Produced by Sarz , Wizkid shares an earlier recorded material before the release of sophomore album "Ayo". Published: 27 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · play. false. Wizkid – Ghetto Youth (freestyle). Download. Wizkid – Ghetto Youth …
360Hawt: DJ Spinall x Wizkid – Opoju (Freestyle)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG