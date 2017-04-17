Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music Wizkid – ‘Ghetto Youth’ (Freestyle) – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
New Music Wizkid – 'Ghetto Youth' (Freestyle)
Pulse Nigeria
Produced by Sarz , Wizkid shares an earlier recorded material before the release of sophomore album "Ayo". Published: 27 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · play. false. Wizkid – Ghetto Youth (freestyle). Download. Wizkid – Ghetto Youth
360Hawt: DJ Spinall x Wizkid – Opoju (Freestyle)360Nobs.com

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.