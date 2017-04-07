New Music: Yemi Alade – Charliee
Africa’s championing diva Yemi Alade releases her anticipated single “Charliee“. The sugary mid-tempo afro-pop number is produced by Fliptyce and engineered by Olaitan Dada for Natialo. “Charliee” is expected to housed on Yemi Alade’s third studio album; and is available on all music stores and streaming portals. Get “Charliee” here
