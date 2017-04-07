Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: Yemi Alade – Charliee

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Africa’s championing diva Yemi Alade releases her anticipated single “Charliee“. The sugary mid-tempo afro-pop number is produced by Fliptyce and engineered by Olaitan Dada for Natialo. “Charliee” is expected to housed on Yemi Alade’s third studio album; and is available on all music stores and streaming portals. Get “Charliee” here  

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.