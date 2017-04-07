[New Song] Yemi Alade – ”Charliee” Mp3 Download
Africa’s championing diva Yemi Alade releases her anticipated single “Charliee” .
The sugary mid-tempo afro-pop number is produced by Fliptyce and engineered by Olaitan Dada for Natialo .
“Charliee” is expected to housed on Yemi Alade’s third studio album; and is available on all music stores and streaming portals.
if i were your girl, i will never let you go! We go dey parol 24/7.
