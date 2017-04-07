Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[New Song] Yemi Alade – ”Charliee” Mp3 Download

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Africa’s championing diva Yemi Alade releases her anticipated single “Charliee” .

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The sugary mid-tempo afro-pop number is produced by Fliptyce and engineered by Olaitan Dada for Natialo .

“Charliee” is expected to housed on Yemi Alade’s third studio album; and is available on all music stores and streaming portals.

if i were your girl, i will never let you go! We go dey parol 24/7.


Yemi-Alade-Charliee.mp3 Download

The post [New Song] Yemi Alade – ”Charliee” Mp3 Download appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.