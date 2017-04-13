New Video: DJ Spinall feat. Olamide – Gimme Luv
In less than 24 hours , DJ Spinall‘s “Gimmie Luv” featuring Olamide has gained a very impressive acceptance. Now here comes the official video, shot on location in Victoria Island Lagos and directed by the genius MattMax. Hit Play below! Get the audio here
