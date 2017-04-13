Pages Navigation Menu

New Video: DJ Spinall feat. Olamide – Gimme Luv

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Music

In less than 24 hours , DJ Spinall‘s “Gimmie Luv” featuring Olamide has gained a very impressive acceptance. Now here comes the official video, shot on location in Victoria Island Lagos and directed by the genius MattMax. Hit Play below! Get the audio here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

