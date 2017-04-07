New Video: DJ Xclusive feat. Runtown – Sexy Girls
48 Hours after the release of the audio, SuperStar DJ Xclusive drops the visuals to his newest banger “Sexy Girls” featuring the heavy weight hitmaker Runtown Aka the soundgod. “Sexy Girls” was produced by Spellz and the video was directed by Adasa Cookey. Hit Play below!
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG