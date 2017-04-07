Pages Navigation Menu

New Video: DJ Xclusive feat. Runtown – Sexy Girls

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

48 Hours after the release of the audio, SuperStar DJ Xclusive drops the visuals to his newest banger “Sexy Girls” featuring the heavy weight hitmaker Runtown Aka the soundgod. “Sexy Girls” was produced by Spellz and the video was directed by Adasa Cookey. Hit Play below!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

