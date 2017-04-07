New Video: DJ Xclusive feat. Runtown – Sexy Girls

48 Hours after the release of the audio, SuperStar DJ Xclusive drops the visuals to his newest banger “Sexy Girls” featuring the heavy weight hitmaker Runtown Aka the soundgod. “Sexy Girls” was produced by Spellz and the video was directed by Adasa Cookey. Hit Play below!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

