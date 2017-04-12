Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Video: Eva Alordiah – To Self

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Eva drops the visuals to her inspiring latest track titled “To Self“. Eva notes that as we navigate this physical plane of Life, we must seek to deal with our seemingly external issues from within the self. This inspiring track is produced by super producer 2Jo and written by Eva. Hit Play below!

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.