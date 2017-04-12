New Video: Eva Alordiah – To Self
Eva drops the visuals to her inspiring latest track titled “To Self“. Eva notes that as we navigate this physical plane of Life, we must seek to deal with our seemingly external issues from within the self. This inspiring track is produced by super producer 2Jo and written by Eva. Hit Play below!
