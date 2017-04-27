New Video: IYKZ feat. Maleek Berry – Wan Mo

Rising British-Nigerian artists IYKZ and Maleek Berry have joined forces for new single “Wan Mo” (They Know) , written and produced by IYKZ and Maleek Berry. Listen to “Wan Mo” below: Watch the video below:

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

