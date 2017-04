New Video: Jaffy Pee – I Ain’t Playing With You

Borne out of the soul and passion for good music, Agama Entertainment presents the official video to Jaffy Pee‘s first single, “I Ain’t Playing With You“. Directed by Stanz Visualz. Hit Play below!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

