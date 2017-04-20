New Video: P-Square – Nobody Ugly
Nigeria’s most famous pair, P-Square, have completely raised the bar many notches higher with this instant classic they call “Nobody Ugly“. The track is rendered over a joyful and addictive highlife instrumental and is accompanied with a video fully packed with beautiful bursts of colours and intense rib-cracking humour. The video was shot by Clarence […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG