New Video: Terry Tha Rapman feat. Barz – Baby Boy

Award-wining rapper Terry Tha Rapman is back with a bang as the timeless veteran releases the visuals to his newest hit single ‘Baby Boy’ on which his features ultra-wavy kid Barz. The song was produced by Andre Vibez, video directed by Ben Aitar. Hit Play below!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

