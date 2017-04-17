Newcastle stumble at Portman Road

Newcastle definitely don’t like Mondays. Goals from Freddie Sears, David McGoldrick and Emyr Huws for Ipswich consigned the Magpies to their 11th consecutive away league defeat on a Monday and left Rafa Bentitez’s side sweating on their promotion chances.

As is the norm these days Daryl Murphy did not celebrate when he netted the equaliser for Newcastle against his former club.

Ipswich players and fans certainly did rejoice on what was designated as Sir Bobby Robson Day.

The game started amidst a fabulous atmosphere generated by both sets of fans, in front of the highest crowd of the season at Portman Road, paying tribute to Sir Bobby, who managed both clubs.

Newcastle remain in an automatic promotion spot, but still have Huddersfield breathing down their necks, so this match was more about getting a result for now and their future prosperity than reminiscing, and they failed to do that.

For Ipswich, who Robson led to an FA Cup victory in 1978 and UEFA Cup final success three years later, this game was about ensuring survival in the Championship for a 15th successive season. Oh, how they have fallen since those glory days.

