Newly-established Development Bank will boost Nigeria’s economy – ECCIMA

The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) says the newly-established Development Bank of Nigeria will boost the real sector of Nigerian economy through long term funding.

The President of ECCIMA, Ugochukwu Chime, made the statement while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the ongoing 2017 Enugu International Trade Fair.

Asides appointing a new board and management, the Federal Government has given the bank an initial capital base of one billion dollars.

“For long, funding mismatch has been the bane of the real sector of our economy. Using short term funds to finance long term projects is a disaster any day any time.

“It is of essence that government policies in this direction, especially as it affects credit to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), should be made to work better by using the business associations as buffer for members that are genuinely in need of credit facilities to expand their business operations,’’ he said.

He also lauded the Federal Government for appointing board and top management of the bank, headed by Tony Okpanachi.

Chime advocated a synergy between public and private sectors to eliminate factors affecting growth of SMEs, including bureaucratic bottlenecks and extraneous regulations by government.

“SMEs remain the bedrock of our productivity and output towards reviving the economy and stabilizing it,’’ he said.

According to him, the ongoing trade fair is in line with the Federal Government’s diversification agenda as it provides a platform to showcase non-oil commodities with export potential.

The chamber president said it provided an opportunity for local and foreign businesses to explore and access the commercially viable South-East market.

The theme of the 28th fair is “Promoting Nigeria’s Industrial Sector and SMEs for Inclusive and Robust Economy”.

The fair will end on April 10.

