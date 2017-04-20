Newly Married Unemployed Man Welcomes 5 Babies at Once

Mr Imudia Uduehi, a father of quintuplet who married less than a year ago, has appealed to government, well-meaning Nigerians and philanthropists to support the family in raising the children.

Uduehi, also an unemployed graduate, from Ekpoma in Esan West LGA in Edo, made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the quintuplet was delivered at the National Hospital Abuja on April 12, adding that all the five babies and the mother were in good health.

“I am delighted and I thank God to have blessed us with these healthy children, I know it is a huge responsibility because it is not easy to raise even one child.

I am, however, appealing to the government, well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to come and support my family in raising the children. I want everyone to see these children not just as a blessing to us but also a blessing to the entire nation,’’ Uduehi said.

In the same vein, Mrs Oluwakemi Uduehi, mother of the quintuplets, who is a civil servant, expressed joy for safe delivery adding that she conceived naturally and delivered five healthy baby girls.

Uduehi, who also appealed to Nigerians to support her family, stated that they were presently residing in a one bedroom apartment at Lugbe on Airport road.

“My husband is presently searching for a job and I am a civil servant with Nigerian Population Commission in Abuja.

We both live in one bedroom apartment in Lugbe because that is what we can afford. But now that God has blessed us with five children, we will definitely need a bigger apartment and money to meet their needs, especially buying baby food and cloths,’’ she said.

Contacts: 07034638714 – father of the 5 infants, 08059781339 mother