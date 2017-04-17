Newly-sworn in LG Secretary murdered in Akwa Ibom
Gunmen have killed the newly sworn-in Ukanafun Local Government Council Secretary in Akwa Ibom, Mr Ime Atakpa. Atakpa was shot in his backyard at Ukanafun on Sunday. His wife, Imo, who confirmed this to newsmen, said they went to Ukanafun for Easter service. She said prior to the church’s service, they decided to check on […]
Newly-sworn in LG Secretary murdered in Akwa Ibom
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG