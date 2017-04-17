Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Newly-sworn in LG Secretary murdered‎ in Akwa Ibom

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Akwa Ibom, News | 0 comments

Gunmen have killed the newly sworn-in Ukanafun Local Government Council Secretary in Akwa Ibom, Mr Ime Atakpa. Atakpa was shot in his backyard at Ukanafun on Sunday. His wife, Imo, who confirmed this to newsmen, said they went to Ukanafun for Easter service. She said prior to the church’s service, they decided to check on […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Newly-sworn in LG Secretary murdered‎ in Akwa Ibom

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.