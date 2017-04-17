Neymar: Barcelona Can Stage Another Comeback Against Juventus

Neymar believes Barcelona can stage another comeback when they face Juventus, after losing the first leg 3-0.

Barcelona faced the task of qualifying for the quarterfinals after losing the first leg 4-0 to PSG. They won 6-1 at home to send PSG packing on aggregate.

And Neymar is conficonfident Barcelona can repeat that when they face Juventus in the second leg of their match.

“We have to believe we can do it,” Neymar said to Canal Esporte Interativo. “We can be behind any team, but at Barcelona it’s always the same: We can do it.

“If everything goes well, another comeback will happen, I believe in the team and in our potential.

“Everything is lost, so we have nothing to lose and everything to win.”

Neymar added: “Juventus are a great team, very well structured, so it will be difficult to have to turn the tie.

“It is the same as the situation against the PSG. We have a one percent chance of qualifying and the remaining 99 per cent is work, faith and, god willing, goals. They are going to arrive.”

