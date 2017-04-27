NFF, Aiteo Group Strike N2.5 Billion Deal for Coaches’ Salaries

The management of Aiteo Group, an energy company, doled out a financial boost worth around N2.5 billion over the next five years to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), yesterday. The money is purely for payment of coaches handling the various national teams.

At the signing ceremony witnessed by stakeholders in the football industry at Eko Hotel and Suites, the Deputy Managing Director of Aiteo, Mr. Francis Peter said the deal would commence on 1 May, and will last for five years with an initial option of a one-year extension.

“Aiteo is Nigeria’s foremost integrated energy solution company, and has taken up sponsorship of NFF. The deal is the first in the country sports sponsorship and will be referred to as ‘Official Optimum Partner of the NFF. The financial obligation to Aiteo Group for this partnership is been valued at N500 million annually and the official marketing agency is Mediterranean,” he stated.

“Aiteo Group’s overarching social responsibility objectives are to encourage a positive impact, through our activities on the society-at-large and has successfully done so for several years. Football brings joy to Nigerians,” Aiteo’s Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Ndiana-Abasi Matthew, said.

An elated NFF President, Amaju Pinnick described the partnership as wonderful saying: “This will make it easier for us to plan adequately for our national teams. It is important to note that this will also take care of the national team coaches’ salaries.”

Pinnick disclosed that the NFF spent as least N250m for every match played by the Super Eagles, adding that with Aiteo now taking care of payment of the coaches’ salaries, the federation’s major trouble is now a thing of the past.

“This lucrative deal with Aiteo will cover all the national teams, and we are very happy to have a sponsor at this crucial time. This is a big boost for our football. A journey we started two years ago, and with the coming of Aiteo Group, I see this journey leading us to the World Cup,” Pinnick stated.

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai and winger, Victor Ikpeba, were among those who witnessed the signing ceremony. Rufai said the partnership between the NFF and Aiteo was worth commending.

