Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NFF approves Uyo Stadium for Super Eagles vs South Africa

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) technical committee, have expressed satisfaction over the current state of the playing turf of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, which will host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Super Eagles and South Africa  in two months. The inspection team was led by the Chairman of NFF Technical […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

NFF approves Uyo Stadium for Super Eagles vs South Africa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.