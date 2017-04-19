Pages Navigation Menu

NFF blasts Enugu Rangers

Posted on Apr 19, 2017

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has blasted the defending Champions of the Nigeria Professional Football league, Enugu Rangers for their poor outing on the continent.The Federation put most of the blame on the management of the club side. Rangers were knocked out by Zesco United in their play-off second leg at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, …

The post NFF blasts Enugu Rangers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

