NFF blasts Enugu Rangers
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has blasted the defending Champions of the Nigeria Professional Football league, Enugu Rangers for their poor outing on the continent.The Federation put most of the blame on the management of the club side. Rangers were knocked out by Zesco United in their play-off second leg at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, …
The post NFF blasts Enugu Rangers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG