NFF, Friends, Associates Felicitate With Sanusi At Daughter’s Wedding

The City of the Caliphate, Sokoto, was agog on Friday as the General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, gave out one of his daughters, Mardiyya, in marriage.

Mardiyya formally became the wife of Abdulrahman Nata’ala Talba after a simple ceremony at the Muhammad Saad Abubakar III Mosque in the Guiwa Low Cost area of the ancient city, following Friday’s Juma’at prayers.

Hon. Isa Sadiq Achida (Commissioner for Home Affairs, Sokoto State), Dr. Isa Mohammed Sama (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education, Sokoto State), Alhaji Usman Umar Ladan (Director of Sports, Kebbi State) Alhaji Aliyu Oroje (Chairman of JEDO Investments), Alhaji Ali Sani (Director of Sports, Federal College of Education, Kano) and businessmen Alhaji Kabir Mayaki and Alhaji Ibrahim Gobir Adiya were among those who attended the event and celebrated with the respected football administrator.

From the ivory tower came Professor Riskuwa Shehu, Professor Abubakar Bagudu, Professor Umar Tambuwal and Professor Bibis.

Chairman of the NFF Security Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau represented the NFF President, and there was also Dr. Ahmed Tijjani Yusuf, a two –time General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation.

The NFF Management was well represented with Mr. David Atabo (Director of Finance), Mr. Ademola Olajire (Director of Media and Communications), Mr. Tunde Aderibigbe (Head of Protocol), Mr. Sule Bako (Assistant Director, Finance), Mr. Dayo Enebi Achor (Super Eagles’ Team Administrator), Mr. Emmanuel Adesanya (Head of Federation Cup), Dr. Christian Emeruwa (Integrity Officer) and Mallam Magaji Abdullahi (Head of Admin) alongside a dozen Members of Staff.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

