NFF gets new sponsorship deal with Aiteo group

The Nigeria Football Federation has secured a new deal with Aiteo Group on Wednesday in Lagos, the deal signed a five-year sponsorship deal worth N2.5bn with the Nigeria Football Federation for the salaries of national coaches. The company will pay N500m annually. Deputy Managing Director of the company Francis Peters told reporters that the move …

The post NFF gets new sponsorship deal with Aiteo group appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

