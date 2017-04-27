Pages Navigation Menu

NFF gets new sponsorship deal with Aiteo group

The Nigeria Football Federation has secured a new deal with Aiteo Group on Wednesday  in Lagos, the deal signed a five-year sponsorship deal  worth N2.5bn   with the Nigeria Football Federation  for  the salaries of national  coaches. The company will pay  N500m annually. Deputy Managing Director of the company Francis Peters told reporters that the   move …

