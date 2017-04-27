NFF gets new sponsorship deal with Aiteo group
The Nigeria Football Federation has secured a new deal with Aiteo Group on Wednesday in Lagos, the deal signed a five-year sponsorship deal worth N2.5bn with the Nigeria Football Federation for the salaries of national coaches. The company will pay N500m annually. Deputy Managing Director of the company Francis Peters told reporters that the move …
The post NFF gets new sponsorship deal with Aiteo group appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!