NFF says Ahmed Musa is not a wife-beater

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said media reports claiming that Nigerian international and Leicester City’s record signing Ahmed Musa assaulted his wife Jamila was false.

Media reports in the UK claimed the Nigerian forward was arrested Tuesday “on suspicion of common assault,” hours after Leicester’s 2-0 triumph over Sunderland.

But NFF boss Amaju Pinnick said on Thursday that Musa did not beat his wife.

“Read about the reports regarding Ahmed Musa and I got in touch with the player. He categorically denies them,” Pinnick tweeted.

“Ahmed Musa is a family man and a gentleman as well. He says he is fully focused on helping Nigeria qualify for Russia 2018.”

Leicester City said that they were aware of the investigation, but confirmed that they will not be taking action against the player after the matter was closed.

“We are aware that Ahmed Musa has today cooperated with a police inquiry relating to a disturbance in the early hours of this morning,” a Leicester City spokesman said.

“’The inquiry has since been closed and no further action is to be taken.

“We see no reason for formal action internally, though Ahmed will be given the opportunity to discuss the matter with football management when the squad returns.”

