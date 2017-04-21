NFVCB boss plans to introduce Whistle Blower policy
FOLLOWING the success recorded in a short while of the federal government’s Whistle Blower policy, the newly appointed Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas has revealed plans to introduce similar policy in his agency. Thomas made this revelation, Tuesday, while on official visit to the Lagos office …
