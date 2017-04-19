Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NGE Inaugurates Electoral Committee For Biennial Convention

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has inaugurated a five-man electoral committee to supervise election of new executive of the guild ahead of its biennial convention.
The convention is slated for April 28 to 30, 2017 in Lagos.  The five-man electoral committee is headed by renowned journalist, Mr. Ray Ekpu. He would be assisted by Mr. Gbemiga Ogunleye, Mrs. Dupe Ajayi-Gbadebo, Comrade Bonnie Iwuoha and Mallam Abdulhamid Majia.
Speaking during the inauguration of the electoral committee, president of the NGE, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, tasked the Ekpu-led committee to ensure that capable hands are elected during the biennial election to lead the guild.
Egbemode said the guild has become more attractive to all within and outside the NGE and therefore charged the members to do everything to keep the NGE attractive, healthy and responsible.
“The duties of the electoral committee shall include but not  limited to; giving out the nomination forms to aspirants, receiving  the nomination forms, ensuring the aspirants are qualified for the  offices they seek, conducting the election, announcing the results of  the exercise and swearing-in the new standing committee.
“The electoral committee of the NGE has always been reserved for
elders, fellows and custodians of the history of this august body for obvious reasons. The assignment is delicate. It requires experience of only level-headed, sure footed and fair-minded men and women.
“The NGE convention is taken very seriously by members and as such  tempers tend to rise and nerves frayed but thankfully for just a short period.”

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.