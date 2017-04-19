NGE Inaugurates Electoral Committee For Biennial Convention

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has inaugurated a five-man electoral committee to supervise election of new executive of the guild ahead of its biennial convention.

The convention is slated for April 28 to 30, 2017 in Lagos. The five-man electoral committee is headed by renowned journalist, Mr. Ray Ekpu. He would be assisted by Mr. Gbemiga Ogunleye, Mrs. Dupe Ajayi-Gbadebo, Comrade Bonnie Iwuoha and Mallam Abdulhamid Majia.

Speaking during the inauguration of the electoral committee, president of the NGE, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, tasked the Ekpu-led committee to ensure that capable hands are elected during the biennial election to lead the guild.

Egbemode said the guild has become more attractive to all within and outside the NGE and therefore charged the members to do everything to keep the NGE attractive, healthy and responsible.

“The duties of the electoral committee shall include but not limited to; giving out the nomination forms to aspirants, receiving the nomination forms, ensuring the aspirants are qualified for the offices they seek, conducting the election, announcing the results of the exercise and swearing-in the new standing committee.

“The electoral committee of the NGE has always been reserved for

elders, fellows and custodians of the history of this august body for obvious reasons. The assignment is delicate. It requires experience of only level-headed, sure footed and fair-minded men and women.

“The NGE convention is taken very seriously by members and as such tempers tend to rise and nerves frayed but thankfully for just a short period.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

