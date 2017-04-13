NGO donates materials to 10 primary schools in Kebbi

By Kabir Dankatsina

BIRNIN-KEBBI—TEN primary schools in Argungu and Gwandu Local Government areas of Kebbi State, yesterday, received a donation of writing materials worth over N500,000 from Argungu Educational Aids Foundation, AEAF, an NGO based in the state.

Presenting the items, Chairman Board of Trustees of the foundation, Abdullahi Sani Argungu, said the gesture is to assist the less-privileged to get qualitative education, particularly the girl child in the society.

He observed that the North-Western states are educationally backward as only few children in the zone care to acquire western education.

The benefiting schools are Unguwar Gayga, Jada, Dagere, Gwabare Babba, Dalijen, Dalijen Nizzamiyya, Gaamo, Magajin Rafi, Ciroma and Sabon Garin Kanta primary schools.

