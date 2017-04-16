NGO Provides Succour For The Elderly In Imo

A non-governmental organization – the Sanab Development Foundation, has come to the rescue of the elderly and indigents in the state through the provision of medicare and food items.

The foundation undertakes the feeding, medical and social upkeep of supposedly abandoned elders. According to the founder, Mrs. Anaba Sarah Nwanjuobi, the idea is to show the senior citizens care and love and minimize their sufferings.

She hinted that what majority of them requires is just companionship, adding that loneliness accompanied by a deep sense of rejection often weighs down the aged ones.

Speaking during one of the foundation’s outreach programmes, where hundreds of elderly men and women were given medications, food items, clothing, as well as cash, Anaba, said, “I have a passion to help the elderly. The initiative started 30 years ago and since then we have been supporting indigent senior citizens who do not have people to care for them”.

According to her, “the services we render to them, apart from financial support, includes going to clean up their homes and cook for them. That is when we found out that a little show of kindness can go a long way to keep the aged ones happy and healthy.

“In Abia state where I come from, the foundation provided homes for over 75 elderly men and women and equally attends to their needs which also include healthcare services”.

The retired civil servant said that she was driven into this unusual passion for the aged by the love she has for her aged parents, “when I think of my parents and how they glow in the love of their children, I cannot but also think about the fate of those aged ones that are not so fortunate. So that made me want to be the child of every childless and helpless old person”.

She added further that, “I am also motivated especially to do what we are doing in Imo state by what the wife of the governor, Nneoma Rochas Okorocha is doing for the indigent widows in that state. When I remember that she has built over 200 houses for the helpless people I feel challenged and spurred to do more”.

Anaba also informed that, “we will be distributing food to the aged people in the three senatorial zones of the state, we have just done that of Owerri and it was successful, we are going to move into the other two zones the moment we get a date with the ministry of health and women development, which has shown interest in what we are doing.

We also have the hope of taking the service to other parts of the country.”

She however said, “Our major challenge for now is limited fund because all our activities are solely funded by me and as a retiree, my source of income is limited. So we are hoping to collaborate with individuals, corporate organizations and philanthropic organizations that share similar passion”.

