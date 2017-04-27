NGO saves 19-yr old boy from jail term
NON-GOVERNMENTAL Organisation, NGO, Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare, PRAWA, has saved one Ernest, a 19-year old boy, from continuous detention at the Kirikiri Medium Prison. Ernest, who was accused of causing the loss of a phone worth N45,000 during a fight that ensued after an argument with a driver, was discharged and released from prison custody […]
The post NGO saves 19-yr old boy from jail term appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!