NGO saves 19-yr old boy from jail term

NON-GOVERNMENTAL Organisation, NGO, Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare, PRAWA, has saved one Ernest, a 19-year old boy, from continuous detention at the Kirikiri Medium Prison. Ernest, who was accused of causing the loss of a phone worth N45,000 during a fight that ensued after an argument with a driver, was discharged and released from prison custody […]

