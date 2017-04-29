NGO urges Nigerians to scale up campaign against Malaria

HEALTH Builders Initiative, a Non- Governmental Organization, has called on Nigerians to maintain personal hygiene and avoid water stagnation in their areas to prevent malaria disease. It appealed to pregnant women and children within the age of zero to five to sleep under treated ‘long lasting’ insecticide nets. Organisation in a statement issued in Ilorin […]

The post NGO urges Nigerians to scale up campaign against Malaria appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

