NGOs urge govt to adopt CBHIS to improve access to health care

By Kelechukwu Iruoma

Non-Governmental Organisations, Christian Aid and Nigeria Health Watch, have urged the federal government and Nigerian to adopt Community Based Health Insurance Scheme, CBHIS, to improve access to healthcare.

The NGOs made the call at a two-day Christian Aid and Nigeria Health Watch Health Journalism Masterclass on CBHIS for Nigerian journalists in Abuja.

Dr Ifeanyi Nsofor, Public Health Advisor for Nigeria Health Watch, said it was crucial for the government to consider the weakest in society when making plans and budgets for health and social welfare.

“CBHIS is a type of health insurance scheme under the informal programme of National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS. It is targeted at people within the informal sector, people who do not work with government and organisations so that they can have health insurance coverage.”

Nsofor described healthcare as basic human rights and urged the government to ensure that the poorest in society were covered and taken into consideration in National Health Insurance Scheme,NHIS.

On her part, Ms Nneoma Anieto, Programme Communication Person, Christian Aid, said that the programme was to sensitise people to the need for health coverage for the poor and the marginalised in the society.

The post NGOs urge govt to adopt CBHIS to improve access to health care appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

