NIA: FG must not make report public, national security at stake – Prof. Akinyemi
Former Minister of External Affairs, Bolaji Akinyemi, has warned that the report of the probe of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) must not be made public for security reasons. This is as Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo led panel investigating suspended Director General of the NIA, Ayo Oke, prepares to submit its report this week. In […]
