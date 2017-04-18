Niger Delta amnesty to pay ex-militants 2016 stipends – Guardian
|
Guardian
|
Niger Delta amnesty to pay ex-militants 2016 stipends
Guardian
The Presidential Amnesty Programme on Niger Delta yesterday disclosed that it would soon pay the 2016 stipends and allowances of ex-militants.The Coordinator of the programme, Brig-General Paul Boroh (rtd), said in a statement that the documents …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG