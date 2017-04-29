Niger Delta militants threaten to resume bombing of pipelines in 14-days

A Niger Delta militant group, Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders, NDRC, has threatened to resume hostilities in 14 days if the Federal Government disregarded its five-point demand, including inauguration of a panel to negotiate with the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF. NDRC in a statement made available to the media by its spokesperson, WOI Izon-Ebi said: […]

