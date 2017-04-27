Niger gov directs contractors to expedite work on Minna-Suleja road

NIGER State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed the contractor handling rehabilitation works on Trunk A, Minna-Suleja road, to expedite action before the rains start. While on an unscheduled inspection of work on the road, yesterday at Gangare Village in Paikoro Local Government Area, the governor expressed satisfaction on the quality of work being […]

The post Niger gov directs contractors to expedite work on Minna-Suleja road appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

