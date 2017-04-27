Niger gov directs contractors to expedite work on Minna-Suleja road
NIGER State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed the contractor handling rehabilitation works on Trunk A, Minna-Suleja road, to expedite action before the rains start. While on an unscheduled inspection of work on the road, yesterday at Gangare Village in Paikoro Local Government Area, the governor expressed satisfaction on the quality of work being […]
