Niger Govt. to recruit 267 health personnel in 2017

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The Niger Government on Wednesday said it had concluded arrangements to employ 267 healthcare workers as part of efforts to boost the health sector in the state. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Makun Sidi, disclosed this when he led the state’s Health Care Financing Technical Working Committee on an advocacy visit to the…

