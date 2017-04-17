Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: 13 Christians killed in fresh Attack

Posted on Apr 17, 2017


Peace FM Online

Nigeria: 13 Christians killed in fresh Attack
Peace FM Online
Easter Sunday turned bloody when unknown gunmen reportedly attacked Asso community in Jema'a Local Government Area in Kaduna on Easter eve, leaving 13 Christians dead. Details of the attack remain unknown but it's believed to be part of the …

