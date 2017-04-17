Nigeria: 13 Christians killed in fresh Attack – Peace FM Online
Nigeria: 13 Christians killed in fresh Attack
Easter Sunday turned bloody when unknown gunmen reportedly attacked Asso community in Jema'a Local Government Area in Kaduna on Easter eve, leaving 13 Christians dead. Details of the attack remain unknown but it's believed to be part of the …
