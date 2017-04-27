Nigeria: 9ice Drops New Video ‘Glass House’ – AllAfrica.com
Nigeria: 9ice Drops New Video 'Glass House'
Basking on the success of his "Living Things" Video, Abolore Akande popularly known as 9ice has blessed fans with yet another hot new video entitled, Glass House. The video was officially released yesterday, and already it's enjoying massive airplay.
