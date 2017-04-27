Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Entertainment


The Nation Newspaper

Nigeria: 9ice Drops New Video 'Glass House'
AllAfrica.com
Basking on the success of his "Living Things" Video, Abolore Akande popularly known as 9ice has blessed fans with yet another hot new video entitled, Glass House. The video was officially released yesterday, and already it's enjoying massive airplay.
