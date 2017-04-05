Nigeria Approves N54 Billion For Pensioners

The President Muhammadu Buhari led government has approved a total sum of N54 billion for members of the League of Federal Public Service Contributory Pension Retirees.

The Coordinator of the League, Mr Chike Ogbechi, confirmed this to Nigerian Tribune in Abuja, on Wednesday, March 5, 2017.

According to Ogbechi, the approved fund was to clear the backlog of the accrued pension rights.

He was quoted to have said: “I got the information and it is true that the Ministry of Finance has approved N54 billion for us, and this will clear much of the backlog of our pension, but not all. So, the struggle still continues.”

Ogbechie, a one-time Director in the National Salaries and Wages Commission (NSWC), lauded the Nigerian government for the approval.

He said: “We know what the government is passing through during this economic recession, but we are still appealing to the Federal Government not to relent on its oars until we receive the full payment of the accrued pension.”

Recall, the pensioners recently staged a peaceful protest at the main entrance of the Ministry of Finance in Abuja for non-payment of over N150 billion accrued pension.

The post Nigeria Approves N54 Billion For Pensioners appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

