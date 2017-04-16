Nigeria Broadcaster, Ikegwuonu Seeks Public Assistance For Survival

Jude Ikegwuonu, an ebullient Nigerian broadcaster has launched a passionate appeal to members of the public to assist him in raising the sum of 50,000 to enable him acquire mobility aids. They include a stairs-climbing wheelchair, mobile ramps, and wheel chair van. Ikegwuonu who was involved in a ghastly car accident on July 4, 2013, which affected his spinal cord (C5/C6), said ever since that unfortunate incident he has been paralyzed on all four limbs (quadriplegia) till date.

He said he also needs to undergo physiotherapy as he is going through severe pains in his spinal cord, adding that he has been carried around by his caregivers whenever he is invited as a guest speaker and has spent over N20 million to see himself through to this stage.

Amid excruciating pains as a quadriplegic, bedridden, Ikegwuonu hopes to get back to work and become the first Nigerian quadriplegic broadcaster in the world history.

The journalist who before his accident worked with Nigeria Info FM 92.3 Port Harcourt, Channels Television among others said, “I need the support of Nigerians to enable me live a productive life again. I don’t believe that I cannot function even in this condition. I don’t see myself as not being to make impact in life. I believe that even in my condition, I still have the ability to function optimally like every other person; touch lives and make impact in the society.

“Please you can donate to help me (Jude Ikegwuonu) through, Guaranty Trust Bank, Account number: 0016988982, or call 08028294451, he said.”

