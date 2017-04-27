Nigeria: Buhari Re-Nominates ‘Frail, Tired’ Octogenarian As Ambassador – AllAfrica.com
Nigeria: Buhari Re-Nominates 'Frail, Tired' Octogenarian As Ambassador
President Muhammadu Buhari has re-nominated an 82-year old retired justice, Sylvanus Nsofor, over a month after his nomination as a non-career ambassador was rejected by the Senate. Mr. Nsofor, from Imo State, was one of the 46 non-career …
Buhari re-submits rejected 82-year-old ambassadorial nominee's name to Senate
