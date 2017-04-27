Nigeria can fund 2017 budget with recovered loot — Reps, NLC – Vanguard
Vanguard
Nigeria can fund 2017 budget with recovered loot — Reps, NLC
ABUJA — THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and some concerned members of the House of Representatives have expressed optimism that with the revelation so far made on recovered money, the country could fund its annual budget without recourse to …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.
