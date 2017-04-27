Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria can fund 2017 budget with recovered loot — Reps, NLC

Emman Ovuakporie & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and some concerned members of the House of Representatives have expressed optimism that with the revelation so far made on recovered money, the country could fund its annual budget without recourse to external borrowing.

Some members of the House, specifically, argued that if necessary policy measures were put in place through domestication of treaties with developed countries that have served as safe havens for stolen funds and enforcement of extant laws on anti-corruption, Nigeria could recover more looted funds to drive the budget.

Among those that hold this opinion are the Chairman of House Committee on Economic and Financial Crimes, Kayode Oladele, and the National President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who spoke separately in an interview in Abuja.

In a chat with Vanguard in Abuja, NLC President, Comrade Wabba, NLC, applauded efforts of the government in the fight against corruption and advised those saddled with governance to always imbibe the spirit of accountability, the rule of law and due process.

Ayuba, who reiterated the Congress’ stance against corruption, noted that the recent reports confirmed that “Nigeria is in recession because of people who have stolen more than enough for the next generation.”

 

