Nigeria cannot afford to break up – Kogi Speaker

Speaker of Kogi House of Assembly, Alhaji Umar Imam said on Friday that Nigeria cannot afford to break up because the nation’s advancement is tied to its unity.

The speaker stated this in Ido Osun, Osun State when he was conferred with a chieftaincy title of “Atona’’- Torch Bearer – by Oba Adedapo Aderemi, the traditional ruler of Ido-Osun Kingdom.

“As a nation, we really need unity and we cannot afford to break up.

“We should learn a lesson from the South Sudan’s break up which turned sour against the envisaged social, economic and political freedom and advancement’’, he said.

The speaker noted that the conferment of the chieftaincy title on him in a state as far as Osun is an indication of the indivisible entity, Nigeria.

He thanked the Ido-Osun monarch and his council of chiefs as well as the Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Mr Najeem Folashayo-Salam and other members of the House who were at the ceremony.

Speaking in same vein, the royal father said the conferment of the title on the speaker was to foster the unity of the country against agitations from some quarters for disintegration.

He said Imam was also chosen for the honour in recognition of his giant strides in bringing development and succour to his people, even before going into politics.

The monarch called on Nigerians to work assiduously for the unity of the country.

“What we are doing here today is to further strengthen the unity of this country.

“Many have died in their bid to unite the country, we should not allow their death to be in vain,’’ he said.

He said the nation had longed for the good governance and leadership qualities President Muhammadu Buhari is providing now.

Folashayo-Salam thanked the Oba for joining to strengthen the unity of the country through the choice of Imam for the chieftaincy title.

He enjoined other traditional rulers in the country to go beyond maintaining peace in their domains to enhancing national cohesion.

